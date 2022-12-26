Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,609 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,942 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.0% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Adobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $338.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $582.88.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

