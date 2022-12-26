Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,322 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.82.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
