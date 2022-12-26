Advocate Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.75 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.