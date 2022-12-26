Advocate Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $113.62 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $117.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

