Advocate Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,728 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.2% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after buying an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,682,000 after buying an additional 2,163,713 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,792,000 after buying an additional 2,009,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,095,000 after buying an additional 1,210,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,054,640,000 after buying an additional 1,080,177 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of TD opened at $64.98 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

