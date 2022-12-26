Advocate Group LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.21. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

