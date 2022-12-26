Advocate Group LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $267.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

