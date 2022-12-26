Advocate Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cummins by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $241.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

