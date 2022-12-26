Advocate Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Starbucks by 30.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $98.27 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

