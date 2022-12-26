Advocate Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CCI opened at $136.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.