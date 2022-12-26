Advocate Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $11,883,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $45,847,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $14,421,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $15,170,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.