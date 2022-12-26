Advocate Group LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,851 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $116.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.39. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.