Advocate Group LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

Shares of LYB opened at $83.13 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

