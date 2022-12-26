Advocate Group LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 314.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,207 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 613,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,807 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.