Advocate Group LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 320,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.01 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

