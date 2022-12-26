Advocate Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $143.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.27. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.