Advocate Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.7% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.