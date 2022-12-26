Advocate Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $552.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

