Advocate Group LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,895 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $6,586,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,241 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $97.22 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

