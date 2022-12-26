Advocate Group LLC Purchases 35,463 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

