Advocate Group LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $143.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.