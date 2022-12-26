Advocate Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $86.11 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.75.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

