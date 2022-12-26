Advocate Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 161.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $283.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.21. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

