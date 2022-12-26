Advocate Group LLC Sells 218 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AMT opened at $212.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.91 and a 200-day moving average of $235.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

