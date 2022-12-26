Advocate Group LLC Sells 3,302 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

