Advocate Group LLC Sells 65,975 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,975 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHO opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.