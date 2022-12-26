Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 584,706 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

AQN stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

