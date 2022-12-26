Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HRB opened at $39.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

