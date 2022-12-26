Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.12 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.

