Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MO opened at $46.24 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

