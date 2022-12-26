American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $153.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average of $146.66. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.