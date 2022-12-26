AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises 2.2% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

ABC stock opened at $170.01 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $127.94 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

