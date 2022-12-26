Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 203,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 10,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Amgen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 105.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $263.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

