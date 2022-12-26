Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Purchased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the quarter. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after buying an additional 36,953 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPH opened at $28.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $44.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

