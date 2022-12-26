Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Lowered by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 4.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

