ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 3.8% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $237.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $413.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

