Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $97.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.