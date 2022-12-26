Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after purchasing an additional 455,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,653,000 after buying an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

