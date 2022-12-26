Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for 1.5% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,649,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after acquiring an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

