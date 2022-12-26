Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $400,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $237.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.