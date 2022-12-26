Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $674,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,736.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at $58,406,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,736.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $81.21 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $220.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.35.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

