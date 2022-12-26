Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $849,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $247.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

