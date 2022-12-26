Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 46,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,611,000 after acquiring an additional 353,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 27,684 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $47.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.