Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 2.0% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

