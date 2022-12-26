Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Aquila Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 74.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Splunk by 665.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $5,944,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

SPLK stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

