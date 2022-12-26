Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes $822,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zscaler by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
Zscaler Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of ZS stock opened at $108.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $151.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.24 and a 12 month high of $332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
