Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes $822,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zscaler by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,478 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $108.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $151.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.24 and a 12 month high of $332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.