Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 607 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,051,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 200,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 149,062 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 152,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 515,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

