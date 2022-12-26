Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

