Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 609 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 47.6% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Stock Up 1.2 %

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $355.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.87 and its 200 day moving average is $301.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $373.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

