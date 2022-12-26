Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 114,292 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 93,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 6,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $108.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

